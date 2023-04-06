Lux Living looking to develop in St. Charles

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – A well-known developer’s plan to bring an apartment complex and hotel to St. Charles is moving forward.

Lux Living wants to build a six-story apartment complex and new hotel. The five-acre site would sit just north of Interstate 70 near the Ameristar Casino. The project includes space for a restaurant, bar and retail.

For the last year, News 4 has been investigating problem properties across the region. Last December, the brothers behind Lux Living were summoned to city counselors after their second nuisance hearing violation at the Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis in less than three months.

