Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a mainstay grocery chain for many across the metro, and tonight, there’s a hint of Schnucks considering expanding its reach.

Kroger and Albertsons are in the midst of merging, and News 4 is looking into if Schnucks could join the trend.

KMOX reports both companies could be forced to sell off stores in larger markets like Chicago or Denver. This means Schnucks could buy them up and expand beyond the St. Louis area.

Schnucks has done business with Kroger before, but one issue could be supply chain problems.

Schnucks’ CEO sent a statement about the possibility of expanding, saying, “Schnucks is always looking for opportunities to grow and serve more customers and communities. However, we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

