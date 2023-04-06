Local grocery store could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a mainstay grocery chain for many across the metro, and tonight, there’s a hint of Schnucks considering expanding its reach.

Kroger and Albertsons are in the midst of merging, and News 4 is looking into if Schnucks could join the trend.

KMOX reports both companies could be forced to sell off stores in larger markets like Chicago or Denver. This means Schnucks could buy them up and expand beyond the St. Louis area.

Schnucks has done business with Kroger before, but one issue could be supply chain problems.

Schnucks’ CEO sent a statement about the possibility of expanding, saying, “Schnucks is always looking for opportunities to grow and serve more customers and communities. However, we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Three charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties

Latest News

TN teen hit by driver downtown makes appearance at prayer rally at her high school
TN teen hit by driver downtown makes appearance at prayer rally at her high school
South City bar closes temporarily after storm damage
South City bar closes temporarily after storm damage
‘Weeks upon months...to recover’ Tornado kills 5, destroys one dozen homes in Southeast Missouri
‘Weeks upon months...to recover’ Tornado kills 5, destroys one dozen homes in Southeast Missouri
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger
Local grocery store chain could buy up stores due to Kroger, Albertsons merger