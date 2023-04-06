I-270 eastbound open again after semi rollover crash in north St. Louis County

I-270 eastbound at lilac
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A semi rollover crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic Thursday morning on Interstate 270 eastbound.

The call came out at 3 a.m. Thursday morning. At this time, all eastbound lanes have been cleared; however, westbound lanes are still closed as cleanup continues.

A semi-driver was traveling eastbound on 270 before he told authorities he was looking at a sign. Shortly after, the truck left the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, overcorrected, struck the other guardrail and overturned.

When the semitruck overturned, it slid into the westbound guardrail and entered the passenger side windshield. No one was sitting in that seat.

The driver was trapped and firefighters had to cut the windshield to help get him out.

The driver sustained minor injuries and refused to transport.

News 4 will update with more information once received.

