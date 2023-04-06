Former Potosi police officer charged with child sex trafficking

(Envato)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Potosi police officer will appear in Federal court after being charged with sex trafficking, solicitation of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Matthew N. Skaggs, 39, was indicted March 29 and arrested Wednesday.

The charges allege that between January 1, 2022 and August 10, 2022, Skaggs convinced three minors into a commercial sex act, solicited sexual images of a minor and attempting to persuade a minor into engaging in sexual acts.

A motion seeking to have Skaggs held in jail until trial says he gave vape cartridges to one minor in exchange for pornographic images, sexually abused a minor, and paid another via CashApp not to reveal sexual abuse.

Skaggs met the alleged victims through his work as a police officer or committed sex acts while on duty or in uniform, the detention motion says.

The sex trafficking and coercion charges are each punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. The solicitation of child pornography charge carries a minimum five year term and a maximum of life in prison. All also are punishable by a fine of up to $250,000.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about other offenses is asked to call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 573-751-3313

