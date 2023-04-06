First Alert: Frost Advisory for parts of the area Friday Morning

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Frost advisory for areas North and West of St. Louis Friday morning
  • Warming trend starts tomorrow afternoon
  • Dry weather through Easter weekend

Tonight: Lows in the upper 30s for St. Louis but outlying areas will dip to the mid 30s and some may see frost. The best chance for frost on grass and plants is west and north of St. Louis.

Friday will turn warmer and we have a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Easter Weekend: Lots of sun Saturday with cool nights and mild days. Sunshine to start Sunday, then clouds build but remaining dry through the the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

