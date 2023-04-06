Federal, state authorities investigating excessive force case involving Metro East police, disabled 19-year-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Federal and state authorities are investigating an excessive-use-of-force case involving a Metro East police department and a man with autism.

The Washington Park Police Department confirmed to News 4 the FBI and Illinois State Police are investigating a March 19 incident involving an officer and a 19-year-old. The incident occurred in the 4400 block of Bunkum Road in Washington Park.

The alleged victim, Larry Shaw, reportedly called police because he was agitated with his family. Shaw’s family confirmed he frequently calls the police when he’s upset, and the authorities can sometimes calm Shaw down.

Shaw said an officer who the family is familiar with responded alone on March 19 and quickly escalated the situation, resulting in Shaw being placed in handcuffs and the East St. Police Department and medics later responding to the scene.

The family said, normally, multiple officers respond to their home, not just one.

According to Shaw, the medics strapped him to a gurney and the Washington Park officer tased him and punched him multiple times.

“He had punched me and punch and strapped me down to the bed,” Shaw said. “I had to have somebody to talk to. That police should be written up and lose his job because that really hurts me and my family.”

“If he did that to my son who else he out here doing that to,” Shaw’s stepfather David Johnson said.

Officials with the Washington Park Police Department said they have responded to Shaw’s home on numerous occasions and he’s known to get violent. Officers also undergo de-escalation training.

“The more the officer tries to take control of the scene, the more the person with autism may very well try to maintain control on their end,” said de-escalation and disabilities expert Debra Mize. “There might really be a need in this home to have some type of a social worker sit down with the police department--with the family--and come up with a crisis evaluation program.”

Washington Park confirmed the officer accused of the assault is on administrative leave without pay. News 4 requested requested body camera footage of the incident and other visits if it exists.

