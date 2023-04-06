Eastbound lanes of I-70 at Jennings Station Road blocked due to fatal accident
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are currently on scene of a fatal accident on I-70 at Jennings Station Road. All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time.
According to MSHP, there is a confirmed fatality as a result of this crash. The identity of the victim is still unknown. Authorities ask that drivers use alternate routes at this time.
News 4 will update this story once more information has bene released.
