City of St. Louis to bring 50 additional tiny homes to North City village as wait-list within homeless community grows

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis will soon welcome 50 new “tiny homes” to its village along N. Jefferson, as demand for transitional housing grows.

Jefferson Spaces, founded in December of 2020, began with 50 tiny homes situated on an old RV park on N. Jefferson and N. 23rd streets. The homes, which are outfitted for electricity, were the product of federal CARES Act money under former Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration.

“I was actually elated I didn’t have to go to a place I’d been before, because this has structure,” said Rhonda Amann, who has lived in the village since October. “This is the most independence I’ve had in a long time and its a jumping off point to get myself together.”

Amann said she’s a recovering alcoholic, who will celebrate nine months sober at the end of April. It’s a milestone she could have never imagined hitting without the support and resources Jefferson Spaces has provided.

“It’s not something I could have said about myself 8 months ago,” she said. “So yeah, I’m ready to rock and roll, this is my jumping off point and getting my feet wet in society.”

Amann said she participates in AA meetings held in the village and enjoys the freedom of being able to go to the store or look for work.

“It’s the first place I’ve stayed where I don’t feel like I’m constantly being watched,” she said. “You get a key when you come here to your home, something I haven’t had in a long time.”

Thomas Mangogna, CEO of Magdala House, a non-profit that provides the staffing for the program, said getting to the root of people’s struggles is imperative to seeing them succeed once they leave the village.

“Many of the people who are homeless have mental health or substance abuse issues,” he said. “That is one thing we concentrate on, helping them to overcome both of those.”

That include ensuring residents have the proper medication and are able to see doctors or psychiatrists. Staff also helps residents secure medical insurance and other benefits they may qualify for.

Residents must be referred by a caseworker and work toward securing permanent housing.

“We also help them get identification, which many of them don’t have when they first come here,” he said.

Residents stay anywhere from six to nine months before transitioning to permanent housing. At the end of the month, Amann will move into her own apartment.

“This was a life changing and live saving event, so I’m grateful for that,” she said.

“Anytime we can help to bring more stable conditions to people in the community--these are our residents, whether they have homes or not,” said April Ford Griffin, Executive Director of the City of St. Louis’ Affordable Housing Commission.

Ford Griffin said the city continues to explore other vacant pieces of property it owns in an attempt to build its own emergency and transitional housing to help alleviate homeless in the city.

“This is a crisis and we want to do everything we can to improve their quality of life and in turn, the larger community as a whole.”

The 50 additional homes and a new office building will be paid for using around $1 million the city’s American Rescue Plan Act money. Jefferson Spaces will soon offer a total of 100 tiny homes.

