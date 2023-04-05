Vaccaro defeated, Aldridge wins in contests for St. Louis Board of Aldermen

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Elections for the new iteration of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen were held Tuesday and a longtime staple at city hall lost his seat.

Joe Vaccaro, who represented Ward 14 in South City for more than a decade, was defeated by Bret Narayan, who used to represent Ward 24. In the race for the newly drawn Ward 4 on the southwest edge of the city, Narayan, defeated Vaccaro 55-45 percent. Vaccaro was the chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

In the race for Ward 14, State Representative Rasheen Aldridge defeated Ebony Washington. The race turned heated in recent days, with an exchange between both candidates being caught on video. Aldridge will represent an area that goes from the northern part of downtown St. Louis and areas just north.

Tuesday night marked the first general election in St. Louis City since the Board of Aldermen was reduced from 28 to 14 members.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat for April 4-5, 2023
First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday Morning: Severe Storms possible
Man killed in crash following police pursuit, St. Louis police say
Man killed in crash following police pursuit, St. Louis police say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Zachary Myers, of Florissant, is charged with DWI - death of another
‘I killed somebody;’ Man accused in deadly North County crash confesses in jail phone calls, police say
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio

Latest News

FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are are seen in a greenhouse at...
Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties
Debris could be seen covering parts of Highway M in Scopus, Mo. after a tornado was reported in...
Injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
State Senator Rasheen Aldridge won the race for Ward 14 in St. Louis City Tuesday
Vaccaro defeated, Aldridge wins in contests for St. Louis Board of Aldermen
Illinois EPA announces $27 million to invest in electric school buses
Illinois EPA announces $27 million to invest in electric school buses