Vaccaro defeated, Aldridge wins in contests for St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Elections for the new iteration of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen were held Tuesday and a longtime staple at city hall lost his seat.

Joe Vaccaro, who represented Ward 14 in South City for more than a decade, was defeated by Bret Narayan, who used to represent Ward 24. In the race for the newly drawn Ward 4 on the southwest edge of the city, Narayan, defeated Vaccaro 55-45 percent. Vaccaro was the chairman of the Public Safety Committee.

In the race for Ward 14, State Representative Rasheen Aldridge defeated Ebony Washington. The race turned heated in recent days, with an exchange between both candidates being caught on video. Aldridge will represent an area that goes from the northern part of downtown St. Louis and areas just north.

Tuesday night marked the first general election in St. Louis City since the Board of Aldermen was reduced from 28 to 14 members.

