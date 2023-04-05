‘Touch ‘em all, kid’ Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker launches first-career home run

Things were lumbering along Wednesday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis faced another hefty deficit against Atlanta. But in the seventh inning, rookie Jordan Walker found a way to cut through the haze for a moment he’ll never forget.
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals have had a troublesome time with the Braves this week, dropping the first two games of the series amid lackluster starting pitching and turmoil between a player and manager.

Things were lumbering along similarly Wednesday at Busch Stadium as St. Louis faced another hefty deficit against Atlanta. But in the seventh inning, rookie Jordan Walker found a way to cut through the haze for a moment he’ll never forget.

On a 2-2 pitch from Braves reliever Michael Tonkin, Walker unfurled his majestic right-handed swing, roping a line drive into the left field seats for the first home run of his Major League career. The swing extended Walker’s hitting streak to six games in a row to begin his big-league career.

Not bad for a 20-year-old rookie.

Walker has now experienced his big-league debut, his first hit, first homer, and first Busch Stadium curtain call, all in one week. Walker has collected eight hits on the campaign and is batting .333 with an OPS above .800.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April 5 afternoon seven-day
Threat of Severe Storms Has Ended. Now, Temperatures Drop!
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hits parts of Bollinger County
Man killed in crash following police pursuit, St. Louis police say
Man killed when a car being chased by St. Louis County police crashed
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol looks on during a baseball game against the...
O’Neill out of Cardinals lineup Wednesday as Marmol stands his ground on criticism of outfielder’s effort
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Austin Riley homers again as Braves beat Cardinals 4-1
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill is tagged out at home by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy...
Marmol labels O’Neill’s effort “unacceptable” after out at home snuffs out Cardinals’ rally
Former SEMO Pitcher Dylan Dodd gets his first Major League win for the Braves over the...
Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd gets first win in Major League start for the Braves against Cardinals