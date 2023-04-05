Threat of Severe Storms Has Ended. Now, Temperatures Drop!

By Matt Chambers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe threat is over for St. Louis and the entire KMOV viewing area
  • Mostly cloudy, breezy, and turning cooler this afternoon
  • Dry weather through Easter weekend

This Afternoon: Cooler air moves in behind the rain as temperatures drop from the 50s into the 40s, driven by a stiff breeze out of the west and northwest. Mostly cloudy skies should make way for peeks of sunshine later in the afternoon.

What’s Next? Thankfully, quiet weather is coming for the rest of the week and Easter weekend. Passover weather this evening will be dry and cool. Temperatures start warming this weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Easter. Then we have a slight chance for some showers Sunday night into Monday.

7 Day Forecast

