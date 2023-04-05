Storms Threat East/Southeast, Moving Out By Midday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe threat is over for St. Louis
  • Severe threat continues farther east/southeast until Noon
  • Afternoon will be dry and turning cooler & breezy
7 Day Forecast

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until Noon for areas southeast/east of St. Louis. A line of storms will move out by around midday and it will dry out for the afternoon and evening.

What’s Next? Thankfully quiet weather is coming for the rest of the week and the Easter weekend. Passover weather this evening will be dry and cool. Temperatures starting warming this weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Easter. Then we have a slight chance for some showers Sunday night into Monday.

