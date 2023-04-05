St. Louis Blues face criticism over not wearing Pride Night jerseys

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues filled into Enterprise Center on Tuesday, and the team is celebrating Pride Night. Still, The Blues are receiving some criticism about the decision not to wear Pride jerseys during warmups.

The Pride jerseys have been a controversial topic in the NHL this year, with some players choosing not to wear them. But the team used special pucks and stick tape during warm-ups.

While some are disappointed, they’re happy that the team is still being inclusive.

‘No one is above the law’; St. Louis is no stranger to politicians charged with crimes
