Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Skies clear by this evening
  • Another cool day tomorrow
  • Dry weather through Easter weekend

This Evening: Skies clear this evening and cool & dry weather is expected overnight.

What’s Next? Thankfully, quiet weather is coming for the rest of the week and Easter weekend. Passover weather this evening will be dry and cool. Temperatures start warming this weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Easter. Then we have a slight chance for some showers Monday.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Gov. Parson to speak after surveying tornado-damaged Bollinger Co.
Man killed in crash following police pursuit, St. Louis police say
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
April 5 afternoon seven-day
News 4 at Noon - clipped version
Watches Weds morning
First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday Morning: Severe Storms possible
April 5 seven-day forecast
First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday Morning: Severe Storms possible