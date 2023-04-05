Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins

First Alert Weather:

Skies clear by this evening

Another cool day tomorrow

Dry weather through Easter weekend

This Evening: Skies clear this evening and cool & dry weather is expected overnight.

What’s Next? Thankfully, quiet weather is coming for the rest of the week and Easter weekend. Passover weather this evening will be dry and cool. Temperatures start warming this weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Easter. Then we have a slight chance for some showers Monday.

