Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Skies clear by this evening
- Another cool day tomorrow
- Dry weather through Easter weekend
This Evening: Skies clear this evening and cool & dry weather is expected overnight.
What’s Next? Thankfully, quiet weather is coming for the rest of the week and Easter weekend. Passover weather this evening will be dry and cool. Temperatures start warming this weekend with highs in the mid 70s by Easter. Then we have a slight chance for some showers Monday.
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.