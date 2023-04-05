Progressives strengthen influence on St. Louis Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Elections for the new iteration of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen were held Tuesday, and three of four progressive candidates, with the backing of Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Alderman president Megan Green, won their races.

Alisha Sonnier is one of those progressive candidates. She won in Ward 7. She said her priorities are helping attract new businesses and providing affordable housing. And she puts a high priority on being an accessible leader.

“Being present at neighborhood meetings, being present at community events, being as accessible as possible,” she said.

One of the results of Tuesday’s election is that a longtime staple at City Hall lost his seat.

Joe Vaccaro, who represented Ward 14 in South City for over a decade, was defeated by Bret Narayan, who used to represent Ward 24.

“I’m looking forward to retirement, my wife put her papers in, and we’re going to enjoy retirement,” he said.

Vaccaro had been a long critic of progressive policies and had a parting warning.

“I’m very concerned about the defund the police agenda, which I think will actually get more movement now,” said Vaccaro.

Sonnier said that’s not the way to think about how progressive approach the crime problem.

“So it’s not about defunding the police. It’s about taking a look at what we have in place, and figuring out if that works. For us, for me, it’s a holistic approach to public safety,” said Sonnier.

Tuesday night marked the first general election in St. Louis City since the Board of Aldermen was reduced from 28 to 14 members.

President of the Board of Aldermen, Megan Green, said her priorities for the board will be to fund programs that can reduce the crime rate by tackling the root causes of crime. She said she also wants to continue to fund improvements to infrastructure and cut the red tape at city hall.

“Make St. Louis an easier place to live and do business,” said Green.

In the race for Ward 14, State Representative Rasheen Aldridge defeated Ebony Washington. The race turned heated in recent days, with an exchange between both candidates being caught on video. Aldridge will represent an area that goes from the northern part of downtown St. Louis and areas just north.

Members of the Board of Aldermen will be sworn in on April 18.

