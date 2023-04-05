O’Neill out of Cardinals lineup Wednesday as Marmol stands his ground on criticism of outfielder’s effort

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The opportunity to sleep on the fiery comments made by Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and outfielder Tyler O’Neill following the heat of battle Tuesday night did not lead to a consensus for either party Wednesday morning.

In their public comments following Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Braves, O’Neill’s effort level in running the bases was in dispute after a pivotal seventh-inning play that saw him thrown out at the plate to end a key scoring threat for St. Louis. The manager expressed a belief that O’Neill wasn’t hustling to his capabilities, while O’Neill rejected that characterization.

The impasse between the parties arguably widened Wednesday morning as Marmol gave no ground while reiterating his position from the prior evening.

“There’s a standard and it’s here,” Marmol said, physically raising his arm to demonstrate the effort level expected of his players. “You meet it, you play. You don’t meet it, you don’t play.”

O’Neill is not in the St. Louis lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against Atlanta. When asked directly whether that decision was related to Tuesday’s ordeal, Marmol stated flatly, “Dylan Carlson is in center field today.”

“There’s going to be a style of play that we are known for,” Marmol explained further. “And it’s going to involve effort. And it’s going to involve being relentless. It’s going to involve being smart. And we’re going to keep guys to that because that’s how you sustain being good for a long time.

“There are a lot of good players in that clubhouse⁠—and down below. And I love competition. The last thing you want to do when you’re in competition is open up a window.”

In keeping with the back-and-forth that stubbornly won’t seem to fade, O’Neill also commented on the situation again Wednesday morning. Like his manager, O’Neill didn’t come to the table the next day with a view much different than the one he shared in the immediate aftermath of the event.

“I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy,” O’Neill said Wednesday. “That’s who I am. That’s my character. I don’t ever want anyone to take that away from me.”

Recognizing that the narrative surrounding one small moment in the team’s fifth game of a 162-game marathon has taken on a life of its own following the comments by both sides, O’Neill expressed his belief that any displeasure of his perceived level of effort could have been handled internally.

“These conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out on the loose like they have,” O’Neill said. “Should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but you know, who’s to say?”

With both sides dug into their differing views on how Tuesday’s ill-fated trek around the bases unfolded for O’Neill, clarity has been hard to come by. Presented with some of the views that O’Neill had articulated Tuesday—that an eye on health and longevity may have played a role for O’Neill in his deliberate path around the bases⁠—Marmol dismissed such factors as irrelevant.

“We’re going to play hard,” Marmol said. “I don’t know how else to say it. I’m more than happy to answer it a hundred different ways. You stay on the field by playing hard.

“Everybody wants to stay healthy. Arenado, Goldy, Donovan, Edman. You go down the list, everybody wants to stay healthy. That doesn’t compute for me.”

O’Neill’s misstep was particularly damaging considering the Cardinals had gotten the precise pinch hit they sought from Brendan Donovan to turn the lineup back over to Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson. The two switch-hitters consistently deal damage to lefty pitchers, which would have had Atlanta reliever Dylan Lee in an unenviable position after he failed to retire Donovan. But testing the arm of Ronald Acuña Jr., third base coach Ron “Pop” Warner waved around O’Neill.

Despite O’Neill’s run meaning little to St. Louis’ chances of a comeback victory if it meant risking the chance for the ideal set-up of Edman vs. Lee to play out, Marmol maintained Wednesday that the decision to send O’Neill would not have been scrutinized had O’Neill been hustling to his standard capacity.

“At the end of the day, if everything⁠—primary (lead), secondary (lead) and effort are what we’re used to seeing with someone like Tyler, then it’s a non-play,” Marmol insisted. “But yeah, I talked about it with Pop and he felt like⁠—now, looking back at his effort level, he’s trying to get him going⁠—and didn’t think there’d be a close play at home.

“You can’t try to overcome someone else’s mistake... I’ll tell you this, being a third base coach is tougher than being a manager. I think it’s the toughest job on the field. I want no part of it. You can have that. But no, I don’t have any⁠—it makes it tougher when you don’t get the effort necessary.”

