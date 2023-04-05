North Co. mayor plans to appeal after judge says city must pay former alderpersons

By Deion Broxton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A North County mayor plans to appeal a ruling by a judge that forces the city to pay former elected officials.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Tommie Pierson told News 4 he plans to appeal a ruling that requires the city to pay former alderwomen Dr. Miranda Avant-Elliott and Theresa Reed.

On Monday, a St. Louis County small claims court ruled in favor of two former alderwomen who sued the city for unpaid wages.

Dr. Avant-Elliott told News 4 on Tuesday she and other aldermen boycotted meetings because the mayor didn’t follow protocol.

Pierson said he didn’t pay the alderperson because they didn’t show up for meetings, costing the city potential public funding.

2 more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons sue city over unpaid wages; city facing four lawsuits

“I think the judge was biased,” Pierson said. “Her argument was: did we put it on the agenda not to pay them. Well, they kept us from having meeting. What they’re trying to do, or could do, is set a precedence that a board member across this country can decide, ‘well, I’m not going to go to board meetings, but I want my pay,’ and I don’t want to set that precedence for other cities to have to fight through that.”

“It’s a lot of city services that are not being provided to the community as a result of his leadership style,” Dr. Avant-Elliott said. “We have a shortage of police officers. So, resources are not being allocated, buildings are not being properly coded and evaluated and assessed on a regular basis because of staffing.”

The city has another court date on Wednesday for former aldermen James Carroll and Barbara West.

“I reached out to the attorney to kind of settle this, so we’re not wasting any more taxpayer money on this lawsuit,” Carroll said.

Altogether the city could end up paying roughly $10,000 in aldermanic pay. As of Tuesday, the city must pay Alderwomen Avant-Elliott and Reed a combined $3,750.

The city is paying a lawyer a $5,000 retainer and $300 per hour to fight the lawsuits.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

