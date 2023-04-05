‘No one is above the law’; St. Louis is no stranger to politicians charged with crimes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump became the first former President to face criminal charges. But in St. Louis, both Democrat and Republican politicians have faced prosecution.

“Absolutely no one should be above the law, I’ve learned that lesson myself the hard way,” said Jeff Smith, a former Missouri State Senator who went to prison for obstruction of justice.

Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced for covering up his role in an attack mailer campaign during his run for Congress in 2004.

St. Louis recently watched Board of Alderman president Lewis Reed and Alderman John Collins Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd be charged and sentenced for accepting bribes.

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger went to prison for felony public corruption charges.

Felony charges were filed against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens but then dropped.

Smith believes there is a political component to the charge filed against Donald Trump but said that doesn’t take away the facts of the case

“I think the American system is founded on no one being above the law. Of course, it’s impossible to disentangle politics from these charges and you have to meet a higher standard probably when you’re prosecuting the former President of the United States,” said Smith.

Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

