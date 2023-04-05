Marijuana tax passing in Metro counties will give additional revenue to municipalities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the biggest issues on ballots Tuesday was adding an additional sales tax to recreational marijuana.

Voters across the Metro approved Prop M, meaning there will be a new 3% tax on recreational marijuana.

This tax is on top of the 6% state tax for recreational pot.

Greenlight Dispensary partner Tom Bommarito said people are crossing the Mississippi River from Illinois to Missouri to buy recreational pot.

“Everything is taxed,” Bommarito says. “Milk is taxed. Eggs are taxed. They’re not excessive in our business. We fought for that very hard to keep it realistic. We do wanna benefit the cities. We want people to fix up their streets or whatever they wanna do with this money. That’s definitely a benefit for the city so we wanna be good partners, but we don’t wanna overcharge.”

News 4 took a deeper look at how Missouri recreational marijuana taxes compare to the Metro East.

Missouri and Illinois state taxes and municipal taxes are very similar.

In Missouri, the state tax is 6%.

In Illinois, the state tax is 6.25%

In Missouri, municipal or county tax is 3%.

In Illinois, municipal tax is 3%, and county tax is up to 3.25%.

However, what makes it cheaper to buy pot in Missouri is that the state doesn’t have an additional THC tax.

In Illinois, 10% of the purchase price for the purchase from a cannabis retailer of adult-use cannabis with an adjusted THC level of 35% or less, 25% of the purchase price for the purchase from a cannabis retailer of adult-use cannabis with an adjusted THC level above 35% and 20% of the purchase price for the purchase from a cannabis retailer of adult-use cannabis-infused products.

Some municipalities are still trying to figure out exactly how much more funding this will bring them.

University City Mayor Terry Crow said whatever that revenue is, it’ll go partly towards public safety.

“Public safety takes up to two-thirds of our budget already, and we know that’s one of our, if not our number one, one of our first two priorities,” Mayor Crow said.

Mayor Crow said another part will fund a youth drug education program.

“Making sure that everybody has an understanding of what happens when you start using, whether that be alcohol or marijuana,” Mayor Crow said.

The Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley is the only one in that city.

The City told News 4 it’s expecting an additional $30,000 in revenue annually.

St. Louis County told News 4 it’s expecting an additional $3.5 million in revenue each year.

