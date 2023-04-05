Marijuana tax passes in St. Louis City, St. Louis and St. Charles Counties

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County have approved a new three percent tax on recreational marijuana sales.

More than 60 percent of those who cast ballots in St. Louis City Tuesday voted in favor of the plan in St. Louis City. Proposition M, a plan to impose a three percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in St. Louis County, passed with 65 percent of the vote. Voters in St. Charles, Lincoln and Franklin Counties also approved similar taxes.

Many local municipalities had similar proposals on the ballot, including Maryland Heights, Hazelwood, Berkeley and Kirkwood. Voters in all four cities approved taxes on marijuana sales. The votes come after Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in November 2022.

