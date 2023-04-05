Major Case Squad activated to investigate Cahokia Heights homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to investigate a homicide in Cahokia Heights, Illinois, that happened on Tuesday.

Officers in Cahokia Heights responded to the 400 block of North 73rd Street for a report of shots being fired. While there, police found a vehicle parked on Glenwood with a window shot out and a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

The man, identified as Ralen Liverpool, 21, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have multiple investigators working on the investigation. They ask anyone with information to call the Major Case Squad at 614-332-4260 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

