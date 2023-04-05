Lightening strike closes Wentzville school for the day

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A lightening strike on roof of Green Tree Elementary School in the Wentzville School District Tuesday morning has closed the school for the day.

Fire personnel arrived at the school to find an HVAC unit on fire.

Staff members inside at the time evacuated immediately.

The fire was extingueshed within moments.

There was no fire or smoke damage inside of the school.

Right now, the district is assessing damages and when the school will be able to re-open.

