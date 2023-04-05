Lightening strike closes Wentzville school for the day

By Terry Cancila
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - A lightening strike on roof of Green Tree Elementary School in the Wentzville School District Tuesday morning has closed the school for the day.

Fire personnel arrived at the school to find an HVAC unit on fire.

Staff members inside at the time evacuated immediately.

The fire was extingueshed within moments.

There was no fire or smoke damage inside of the school.

Right now, the district is assessing damages and when the school will be able to re-open.

KMOV will update this story as more information becomes available

