Jefferson County man pleads guilty to having pipe bombs

By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 47-year-old man from Jefferson County pleaded guilty to possessing pipe bombs and methamphetamine on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over Douglas Moore of Byrnes Mill in May 2021 for expired license plates. Moore, at the time, had an active warrant and was arrested. While searching Moore’s car, the deputy found two pipe bombs and methamphetamine.

Moore was on probation at the time and has pending charges in Ste. Genevieve County and Jefferson County.

Moore pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of an unregistered destructive device. The crime carries a maximum of 10 years of prison, $10,000 in fines, or both. Moore is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

