‘It’s the best job in the world’ Captain reflects on 31-year career on the Riverfront

Captain Kevin East has been working on boats for 31 years and has been a captain for 25.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Captain Kevin East has been working on boats for 31 years and has been a captain for 25. He became the first African-American to get a license to pilot a boat in 1992 and even has his original jacket and hat as collections in the Missouri Historical Society.

Captain East spoke with News 4′s Steve Harris about his career on the Riverfront.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Seasonably Cool Through Thursday, Then Another Big Warm Up Begins
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
At least 5 dead, multiple injured after possible EF2 tornado hit parts of Bollinger County
Home’s roof destroyed in storms in Lincoln Co.
Home’s roof destroyed in storms in Lincoln Co.
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one
Man charged in north St. Louis City crash that killed one