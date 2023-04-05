‘It’s the best job in the world’ Captain reflects on 31-year career on the Riverfront

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Captain Kevin East has been working on boats for 31 years and has been a captain for 25. He became the first African-American to get a license to pilot a boat in 1992 and even has his original jacket and hat as collections in the Missouri Historical Society.

Captain East spoke with News 4′s Steve Harris about his career on the Riverfront.

