IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states

The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadlines of Americans affected by storms and tornadoes that recently hit several states.

The regular tax filing deadline for most Americans this year is April 18.

But storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns. The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.

The deadline change applies to certain areas as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The filing deadline was previously extended to May 15 for those in New York affected by the severe winter storm in December. Residents and businesses in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes.

A list of eligible locations can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief page.

The IRS is expecting as many as 168 million individual tax returns this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Severe weather threat for April 4-5, 2023
First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday Morning: Severe Storms possible
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

With Finland entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has...
Finland officially becomes 31st member of NATO
The suspect had been on the run for three weeks after accusations he embezzled funds.
Ex-Maryland governor's chief of staff killed by FBI agents after manhunt
Illinois EPA announces $27 million to invest in electric school buses
Illinois EPA announces $27 million to invest in electric school buses
Metro schools prepare for walkouts to end gun violence Wednesday
Metro schools prepare for walkouts to end gun violence Wednesday