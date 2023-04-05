Injuries reported after tornado hits parts of Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Tornado damage and injuries is being reported in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a tornado touched down in the county which affected the are of Highway 34 near Grassy to north of Marble Hill on Highway 51.

A large debris field is being reported.

According to Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham, there is structure damage and road blockage in the Glenallen and Grassy area.

First responders and law enforcement, including MSHP, are on the scene.

Sheriff Graham is urging everyone to avoid the area and he will provide more information.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said there are injuries, but at this time it is unknown how many.

Also, there is a strong smell of natural gas in the area of Highway ZZ and Highway 34 in Glenallen.

MSHP said there are reports of a natural gas leak at the M and G substation. Crews have been able fix the issue.

According to our crew on the scene in Glen Allen, there is a lot of debris and damaged homes. It is difficult at this time to see how extensive at this time because of the darkness.

Debris from a structure could also be seen on Highway M near Diana’s Boarding in Scopus.

Hundreds of customers are also without power.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., a tornado warning was issued for Bollinger County and trained spotter reported seeing a tornado on the ground.

