Illinois EPA announces $27 million to invest in electric school buses

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency director John Kim announced a $27,023,485 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to fund electric school buses in the state.

The Illinois EPA listed three priority areas in the NOFO to get a chunk of funding. Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties are in priority area 2. This is part of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s plan to achieve 100% clean energy by 2050.

“Here in Illinois, we are leading the clean energy revolution—and this latest $27 million in funding for electric school buses will help us achieve our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” said Pritzker. “This isn’t just a win for our environment—it’s a win for our state’s children who deserve a healthy environment from the moment they step onto a school bus. I strongly urge all eligible school districts to apply for this funding as we create a cleaner Illinois, together.”

