First Alert Weather Day Tonight-Wednesday Morning: Severe Storms possible

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tonight-Wednesday AM

Storms may be severe but timing is tricky, please read our detailed forecast

Hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest storms

Currently, we are under a threat level 3 risk out of 5 for severe weather through Wednesday morning. This is a very tricky forecast with multiple threats possible if storms turn severe.

First Alert Weather Day for Tonight & overnight: Rain and storms are possible this evening and overnight. It’s possible some of these are severe, though a “cap” of warm air aloft may prevent storms from turning strong to severe. We’ll have to be on guard though, because if this cap fades, then severe storms are possible with wind, hail and a tornado threat.

Wednesday Morning: The First Alert Weather Day continues. More storms will develop as the cold front surges eastward between 7 and 10 am in the St. Louis metro. This timing has slowed and may change depending on the speed of the cold front. Rain and storms are expected to linger east through early afternoon in our far eastern counties in Illinois. The risk for wind, hail, and an isolated tornado continues with these storms. How severe they become will largely depend on storm fuel availability. Storms developing ahead of the cold front could use up some of the fuel. Additionally, the timing of the storms moving in during the early morning hours is not super favorable for storm fuel development. However, other ingredients are in place that could help storms turn severe. The main message here is to be alert! Keep your phone off of silent and check your radar before heading out. We will also continue to alert you on air, online, on social media, and through the KMOV First Alert Weather App.

Download the KMOV Weather App: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.