WATCH: Video shows suspect shooting at officers, being hit by unmarked police cars

Video released by the St. Louis County Police Department Tuesday shows two unmarked police cars...
Video released by the St. Louis County Police Department Tuesday shows two unmarked police cars hitting a suspect who officers say fired shots at them(St. Louis County PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Video released by the St. Louis County Police Department Tuesday shows two unmarked police cars hitting a suspect who officers say fired shots at them.

Taiwansley Jackson, 42, is charged with shooting at police detectives after fleeing a traffic stop. He is charged in connection with a chase that happened in North County on February 21. The end of the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Prosecutors allege Jackson fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Jennings Station Road and Halls Ferry. Jackson fled police and weaved in and out of traffic, a press release said, then ran into light poles near McLaren and Goodfellow.

Jackson then jumped out of his vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, and ran toward a nearby parking lot. Video shows him pointing a gun at officers as they got closer to him; police say he fired shots at detectives, but nobody was hit. Two unmarked police cars in the chase then hit Jackson,

Police said Jackson was taken to the hospital after his arrest for a non-life-threatening injury.

Jackson faces charges of assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat for April 4-5, 2023
First Alert Weather Days: Strong Storms Tonight - Early Wednesday
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
Shooting generic
Alleged assault leads to woman’s death in Festus

Latest News

Graphic
Suspect on the run after missing 1-year-old found safe
Zachary Myers, of Florissant, is charged with DWI - death of another
‘I killed somebody;’ Man accused in deadly North County crash confesses in jail phone calls, police say
Grant's Farm sign
Grant’s Farm to open for the season April 15
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend