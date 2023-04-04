Suspect on the run after missing 1-year-old found safe

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV) – A suspect is on the run after a missing 1-year-old was found safe following an Amber Alert.

Troopers said the child was inside a silver 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan when it was stolen from Bardot Street in St. Clair, Missouri around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. The van does not have a front license plate, but the back license plate is GJ5N2D.

Less than 10 minutes later, the child was found safe.

The suspect is a man believed to be 30 years old who was wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. An image of him has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

