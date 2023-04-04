St. Louis Board of Aldermen to be decided Tuesday, views on use of Rams money wide-ranging

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents will be deciding soon on who they want to lead their city for the next four years.

The Board of Aldermen is cutting down from 28 to 14 members, all of whom will be elected on Tuesday, as well as Board President Megan Green, who is running unopposed.

The Board of Aldermen will certainly be looking to tackle crime and affordable housing but the board, along with the mayor, will also be deciding how to spend the $250 million of Rams settlement money.

“Oh man, I have had too many people ask me ‘what y’all gonna do with Rams money?” said Alderwoman Norma Walker.

One day before election day, Alderwoman Walker talked to many of her North City constituents who want to know how to spend that Rams money.

“And I say, ‘In return, what do you want us to do with Rams money?’ Because it’s really not my decision, it’s based on what people want,” said Walker.

Those constituents have ideas, including finding ways to slow down speeders, home repair assistance and stopping illegal dumping.

“Let’s get a camera in every alley, so we can eliminate dumping,” said Walker.

The city received a total of $280 million in the settlement, and $30 million goes to expand the convention center at America’s Center. Down south in the new 4th Ward, Alderman Joe Vaccaro knows it’s not happening, but thinks all the money should go towards the expansion.

“To me, I would think it should all go to the convention center, but that’s me,” said Vacarro.

The money is currently held in the Missouri Securities Investment Program, and Vacarro’s opponent Alderman Bret Narayan believes some should remain invested, so the city has a nest egg. But he also believes the money could be used to add more city workers.

“If we look at the city’s website, there’s a there are hundreds of hundreds of jobs that are not filled that we need filled,” said Narayan.

In the central part of the city, candidates Michael Browning and Alderwoman Tina Pihl both say they must listen to the public.

“I know community engagement is hard, and to do it well, you have to have experts run it, and so I’m going to make sure I’m going to do it well and find out what we actually need,” said Browning.

Pihl, a city planner, said the city could really use the funding for a master plan.

“So we need to have something that is present day and is current, so we know what we’re doing, and we know we’re actually going,” said Pihl.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has said the city is in no hurry to spend this money as it will only accrue interest over time. Walker agrees but said whatever the board decides, it needs to be effective.

“Cause we only got one shot at this ‘cause it’s not repeating,” said Walker.

St. Louis County has $169 million to spend from the settlement as well.

A spokesperson told News 4 they’re considering using some of it to cover up their budget shortfall, but officials hope to spend all or the bulk of the money on projects that have a generational impact.

Final budget decisions will be made in the fall.

