MoDOT closing Poplar Street Bridge ramp into Illinois Friday night

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you drive from Illinois into Downtown St. Louis, you may want to find another route this Friday.

Friday night at 7, MoDOT is closing both lanes of the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-55.

Crews will be repairing the pavement at the Poplar Street Bridge. MoDOT is instructing drivers to take the Walnut Exit to eastbound I-44 into downtown, make a U-turn and head southbound to I-55.

You can expect delays in this area over the weekend. Lanes are expected to reopen Saturday by 7 a.m.

MoDOT said this work is weather permitting.

