Mo. Democrats call for removal of Human Rights Commission Chairman

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Democrats are calling for the removal of the leader of the state’s Human Rights Commission, Timothy Faber.

It’s in response to his testimony last week against a bill that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

He told Senate committee members the bill “sets up a host of conflicts” against freedoms guaranteed in the constitution, like freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

Faber spoke against the bill as part of his job as a lobbyist for the Missouri Baptist Convention. He also serves the Missouri Human Rights Commission as chairman.

That commission handles cases of alleged discrimination in the state. Democrats argue it’s a conflict of interest, serving in both roles.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat for April 4-5, 2023
First Alert Weather Days: Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

North Co. mayor plans to appeal after judge says city must pay former alderpersons
North Co. mayor plans to appeal after judge says city must pay former alderpersons
Washington Correspondent breaks down the latest with Trump's arrangement
Washington Correspondent breaks down the latest with Trump's arrangement
Mo. Democrats call for removal of Human Rights Commission Chairman
Mo. Democrats call for removal of Human Rights Commission Chairman
St. Louis City Hall
St. Louis Board of Aldermen to be decided Tuesday, views on use of Rams money wide-ranging