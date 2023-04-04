Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder outside downtown St. Louis nightclub

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 28-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 killing outside a downtown St. Louis nightclub.

Leron Harris of East St. Louis was convicted in January in the shooting death of 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer that happened on Nov. 1, 2019. Schlemmer was killed across the street from the Europe nightclub off Washington Avenue. He was leaving a Halloween party around 2 a.m. when he was killed.

Police alleged Harris fired gunshots from a vehicle that had attempted to block the car Schlemmer was in. Charges against Harris claimed he shot at someone else in the car but hit Schlemmer.

Harris was also convicted of armed criminal action in the incident and received a 15-year sentence for that charge.

Harris went on trial in April 2022, but the jury did not return unanimous verdicts, resulting in a mistrial. He was convicted in his second trial in January of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court in St. Louis City said Harris claimed in court Tuesday that he did not kill Schlemmer and plans to appeal the convictions.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.