Man killed in crash following police pursuit, St. Louis police say

A man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in the City of St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police told News 4 officers from the North County Precinct were notified of a robbery at a Family Dollar on Halls Ferry around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers spotted the suspect’s car and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued. A short time later, detectives saw the car near Riverview Drive and Hall Street and tried stopping it. Stop sticks were deployed, but it is not known if it was successful.

St. Louis County police said the pursuit continued until the car crashed at Cora Ave. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive before 3 p.m.

St. Louis City police said a man was pronounced dead following the crash.

Accident reconstruction as well as St. Louis City Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

