Local veterans take off on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off from Lambert Airport early Tuesday morning for its 101st mission.

The flight carried two World War II veterans, 19 Korean War veterans, and 37 Vietnam War veterans. The veterans flew out to visit each of their war memorials in the nation’s capital as well as the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans are set to return to Lambert Airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The next flight is June 6, which is D-Day. Anheuser-Busch will sponsor that flight.

