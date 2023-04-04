Local veterans take off on Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight took off from Lambert Airport early Tuesday morning for its 101st mission.

The flight carried two World War II veterans, 19 Korean War veterans, and 37 Vietnam War veterans. The veterans flew out to visit each of their war memorials in the nation’s capital as well as the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans are set to return to Lambert Airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The next flight is June 6, which is D-Day. Anheuser-Busch will sponsor that flight.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather threat for April 4-5, 2023
First Alert Weather Days: Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

North Co. mayor plans to appeal after judge says city must pay former alderpersons
North Co. mayor plans to appeal after judge says city must pay former alderpersons
CITY SC adds to real estate portfolio in burgeoning Downtown West neighborhood
CITY SC adds to real estate portfolio in burgeoning Downtown West neighborhood
Missouri Gov. Parson announces nearly $10 million for jail security improvements
Grant’s Farm to host opening day celebration on April 15
Grant’s Farm to host opening day celebration on April 15