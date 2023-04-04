KMOV installing new high-power transmitter this month

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is currently operating on our low-power backup transmitter while we install a new high-power transmitter.

The work is expected to be completed by the last week of April. In the meantime, if you are having difficulties watching our over-the-air signal

You can watch our newscast here, The KMOV news app and the KMOV streaming app.

You check CBS.com for some primetime shows.

We apologize for the inconvenience but know by the end of April the KMOV signal will be back and better than ever.

