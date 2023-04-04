Judge: North County mayor improperly withheld pay from two former alderwomen

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new ruling was issued after a North County mayor refused to pay several local leaders.

On Monday, a St. Louis County small claims court ruled in favor of two former alderwomen who sued the city for unpaid wages.

2 more former Bellefontaine Neighbors alderpersons sue city over unpaid wages; city facing four lawsuits

Pierson said they didn’t show up for meetings, costing the city potential public funding.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Pierson plans to appeal the rulings.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Jennifer Barlett
Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
storm damage
Dozens of homes damaged, power mostly restored following tornado in Metro East