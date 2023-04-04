‘I killed somebody;’ Man accused in deadly North County crash confesses in jail phone calls, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in North County in November.

Zachary Myers, of Florissant, is charged with DWI - death of another. Police say he was driving northbound on New Halls Ferry near Vaile when crossed the center line and hit a car that was going southbound. The woman driving the other car was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Authorities allege that Myers was going 60 MPH on a road with a 40 MPH speed limit. He initially told officers that a deer or dog ran in front of his car, causing him to swerve, but witnesses told officers no animals ran in front of his car. Police say he showed signs of intoxication, including the smell of alcohol and glassy eyes. A blood test revealed that his blood alcohol rate was .156 BAC and it showed that he had oxycodone in his system. Officers also found an empty bottle of vodka in his car and an empty hydrocodone bottle in the middle console.

Authorities contend that he confessed to his role in the crash. On recorded jailhouse calls he said, “I killed somebody” and “I hit another car head-on.”

He was arrested on March 30 and is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

