Hermann, Mo. officer injured in shooting escorted to airport ahead of Denver hospital stay

A police officer injured in a shooting in Hermann, Missouri, is being transferred to a specialty hospital in Colorado Tuesday.
By Caroline Hecker
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer injured in a shooting in Hermann, Missouri, is being transferred to a specialty hospital in Colorado Tuesday.

Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup was critically injured in a shooting at a Casey’s General Store in March. Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was killed in the shooting. According to court documents, the two officers were trying to arrest Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, when Simpson allegedly shot them.

Court documents state neither officer appeared to have their weapons drawn as they were attempting to take Simpson into custody, as the entire incident was captured on surveillance video. Griffith did manage to fire several rounds in Simpson’s direction as he fled the store, according to the probable cause statement.

Simpson then barricaded himself in a home not far from the gas station. After more than 12 hours, he surrendered to police and is facing several charges, including Murder 1st degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Assault 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Sullentrup was taken to the hospital from the scene in critical condition. Shot at least once in the head, a small section of his brain was removed to reduce swelling. He is now breathing on his own and showing signs of improvement.

Tuesday morning, dozens of first responders escorted Sullentrup and his family from Mercy Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport, where he was placed on a plane bound for Craig Hospital in Denver. The hospital specializes in brain and spinal cord injuries.

Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor, Ballwin officer Mike Flamion, Hazelwood officer Craig Tudor and St. Louis City officer Gary Glasby all received treatment at Craig. Sullentrup’s stay is expected to last a few months.

