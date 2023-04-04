Grant’s Farm to open for the season April 15

Grant's Farm sign
Grant's Farm sign(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm will open for the season on April 15, the attraction announced Tuesday.

Opening Day will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will also include a live DJ at 6:00 p.m. and a free fireworks show starting at 8:00 p.m. Starting May 26, the attraction will open for daily, free general admission tickets.

Grant’s Farm will also feature a show called “Grant’s Farm in the Sky - A Drone Show Spectacular,” which will debut on May 26. It will be held every Friday and Saturday at 9:00 p.m., from Memorial Day to Labor Day. There will be live music before each performance. The new show will feature 150 drones flying in unison. Admission to the drone show is $12.

There will also be murals featured on the property to honor 120 years of Busch Family ownership.

For more on Grant’s Farm, click here.

