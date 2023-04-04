Grant’s Farm to host opening day celebration on April 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Grant’s Farm is preparing to open for a new season.

It will kick off its 2023 season on Saturday, April 15, with a special opening day celebration that includes music and fireworks.

The 281-acre farm is located just off I-55 in South County.

For decades it has been putting visitors up close with wildlife and hundreds of animals.

The farm will be open for daily general admission visits starting May 26.

