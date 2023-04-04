First Alert Weather Days: Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Today-Wednesday AM

Storms may be severe but timing is tricky, please read our detailed forecast

Hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible with the strongest storms

Currently, we are under a threat level 3 risk out of 5 for severe weather through Wednesday morning. This is a very tricky forecast with multiple threats possible if storms turn severe.

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday Evening & late night: Warm air above the surface may limit the development of storms this evening. This is known as a “cap”. If storms break through the cap, they can become strong or severe quickly and produce wind, hail, and tornadoes. If the cap holds, the evening may stay quiet. The main message is that storms tonight won’t impact everyone, but given the risk of storms developing, make sure you have a way to receive warnings. We’re also watching for a round of storms that may form out of the Ozarks and move northeast into our area. Watch from 11 pm through 3 am for this round of storms. If these storms from the Ozarks remain strong or severe, we also need to watch for hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have the KMOV weather app to get alerts should storms fire up.

Wednesday Morning: The First Alert Weather Day continues. More storms will develop as the cold front surges eastward between 7 and 10 am, lingering to the east through noon. The risk for wind, hail, and an isolated tornado continues with these storms. How severe they become will largely depend on storm fuel availability. Storms developing ahead of the cold front could use up some of the fuel. Additionally, the timing of the storms moving in during the overnight hours is not super favorable for storm fuel development. However, other ingredients are in place that could help storms overcome the lack of fuel. The main message here is to be alert! Keep your phone off of silent and check your radar before heading out. We will also continue to alert you on air, online, on social media, and through the KMOV First Alert Weather App.

