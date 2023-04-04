Chiefs star tight end to host music festival during NFL Draft weekend

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 23-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Football and music fans looking for their right to party have had their prayers answered.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has announced he will host his first-ever music festival — Kelce Jam.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury, Rick Ross and Tech N9ne will headline the event set for 6 p.m. on Friday, April 28. It will take place at Azura Amphitheater near Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will headline Kelce Jam on Friday,...
Musical artists Machine Gun Kelly, Loud Luxury and Tech N9ne will headline Kelce Jam on Friday, April 28.(Kelce Jam)
ALSO READ: Fans can now register for free access to the NFL Draft in Kansas City. Here’s how.

Tickets start at $49.99 and fans can register online now ahead of Friday’s ticket pre-sale. The pre-sale on April 7 will kick off at 10 a.m.

Kelce’s music festival will be held while the NFL Draft is in Kansas City and will include prominent barbecue restaurants like Joe’s Kansas City and Q39.

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers to host live podcast at Kansas City’s Music Hall

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tues-Weds storm risk
First Alert Weather Days: Strong Tonight - Early Wednesday
Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child
Woman accused in child’s drug overdose death was out on bond for child endangerment charges in St. Louis City
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
Shooting generic
Alleged assault leads to woman’s death in Festus

Latest News

Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Tommie Pierson
Judge: North County mayor improperly withheld pay from two former alderwomen
Jennifer Barlett
Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio