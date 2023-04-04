Braves pound Cardinals amid another truncated outing for a St. Louis starter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the fourth straight game to begin the season, the Cardinals’ robust lineup produced a double-digit hit total on Monday, collecting 12 knocks against Braves’ pitching at Busch Stadium.

The problem for St. Louis was the continued trouble for its own pitching staff as Jake Woodford became the fourth Cardinals’ starter in as many games to fail to pitch beyond the fifth inning. Woodford allowed three homers across the first two innings of play as the Braves defeated the Cardinals, 8-4.

“Got burned on some pitches that were up,” Woodford said of his outing, which lasted just 4.1 innings and included six earned runs. “A couple of balls in play found holes and I just didn’t minimize damage the way I needed to. Battled back and made some good adjustments, just need to make those a little quicker.”

Woodford, who gave up just one home run in 48.1 big-league innings all of last season, allowed blasts to Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr. to put the Cardinals in a 6-1 hole before they came to bat in the second inning. Riley’s was a behemoth blast onto the concourse beyond the left-center field bleachers, an estimated 473 feet to register as one of the longest home runs in Busch Stadium III history.

Lefty Zack Thompson relieved Woodford, navigating the rest of the fifth and then the sixth inning to keep the Cardinals within striking distance. But another rocky outing for Jordan Hicks followed.

The flame-throwing right-hander managed to avoid the walks and wild pitches that had plagued him in his weekend outings against Toronto, but he permitted several hard-hit balls against a tough Atlanta lineup. The three hits against Hicks in the seventh all registered with exit velocities greater than 100 mph.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol explained that Hicks wasn’t satisfied with his effort in the inning, which led to Marmol giving him another crack at it in the eighth.

“Jordan, honestly, took ownership of that outing,” Marmol said. “He came in and said ‘I’ve got to do better.’ I wanted to throw him back out there for that second inning and get him another touch at it to basically figure it out.

“We’re going to need him to be effective… The second inning was better than the first, but he knows it—he’s going to have to pitch better than that.”

The Braves scored two runs against Hicks in the seventh to extend the lead back out after the Cardinals had cut the deficit during a two-run fourth-inning rally that saw Jordan Walker extend his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single.

The Braves jumped on Hicks right away in the seventh, something that the Cardinals’ manager wants to become more of a point of emphasis for the 26-year-old reliever.

“That first hitter—I’d be curious to talk to him in a little bit—just being more ready for that first guy with overall intent,” Marmol said. “We’ve seen that from time to time where after a base hit or after some damage, he ramps it up. But, being able to come in ramped up.”

Reiterating that it wasn’t injury-related, Hicks talked about feeling like his shoulder needed a few pitches to fully loosen up in Monday’s outing. His first two sinkers—frequently in the triple-digits—registered at 96.8 and 96.9 mph, respectively, as Hicks eased into the appearance from a velocity standpoint.

From there, things felt better physically as his velocity returned to normal, but Hicks expressed the need to pound the bottom of the strike zone more effectively with the sinker. He acknowledged that he left the pitch up higher than intended, which led to the hard contact against him in the seventh inning.

“If you go back and look at any of the hits, I don’t think the sinker is down,” Hicks said. “When it is, it’s a ground ball, usually. When the sinker’s down, the off-speed is going to play and we’ll be in a good spot.”

Paul Goldschmidt’s first home run of the year gave the home crowd a jolt in the seventh inning, but the bats weren’t able to take further advantage of their remaining opportunities.

A pivotal moment that squashed the Cardinals’ comeback effort came in the eighth inning when outfielder Alec Burleson was called out on strikes looking at a Colin McHugh slider that landed well off the outside corner of the plate.

All but Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman had at least one tally in the left-on-base category Monday. Gorman continued his hot start to the season, logging a pair of base hits in three at-bats while also reaching base via a walk, already his fifth of the season.

The Cardinals outhit the Braves, 12-10, but it wasn’t enough on a night where St. Louis finished with 22 left on base collectively.

