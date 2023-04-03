Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 27-year-old woman has been charged in a March 2022 landlord’s murder. She is the second person charged in the killing.

Michael Kelly was shot to death in his car in the 3900 block of North 25th Street on March 8, 2022. Prosecutors charged James Cody, 27, in the aftermath of Kelly’s death. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that another person, Deseray Rabb, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Kelly’s death.

The charges against Rabb come more than a year after Kelly was shot and killed.

Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March 2022.(SLMPD)

In 2022, police said Cody was seen in the area of the killing on surveillance video before Kelly was shot. It was not immediately clear what led prosecutors to file charges against Rabb a year later.

Cody is scheduled to go to trial on April 17.

Family of killed landlord speaks out days after murder

