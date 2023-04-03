Voters head to polls Tuesday to choose new 14-member Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to choose a new Board of Aldermen that will undoubtedly look different than the old board.

That’s because the board is getting cut in half from 28 to 14 members.

Ward 4

The new Ward 4, which largely includes the southwestern portion of the city, features two incumbents, Alderman Bret Narayan and Alderman Joe Vaccaro.

Vacarro is the head of the Public Safety Committee and said voters tell him to fix the city’s crime issue. Vacarro hopes to be a moderating voice on the board, not just rubber-stamping what Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board President Megan Green seek to do.

“It seems to me that this progressive movement seems to be dragging the city in the wrong direction in my opinion,” said Vacarro.

He believes the best thing the city can do is pay the police more money.

“The county pays better. So why would you stay when you go make 20-plus thousand dollars more by just one move? We have to compete,” said Vacarro.

Narayan, a lawyer who has served one term on the board, is endorsed by progressives and President Green.

He wants to see the department get to full strength, so they can patrol neighborhoods, not just respond to calls.

“Right now, there aren’t a lot of self-initiated police contacts and so we’re not seeing things like traffic enforcement which have been a real priority for people here,” said Narayan.

He points to bills he’s helped pass that aim to clean up the city’s air and water, saying he wants to see those policies implemented.

“There’s tons of good laws on the books at city hall, but if you don’t actually fund them, it doesn’t matter.”

The two had verbal barbs back and forth.

Vacarro prides himself on constituent services, saying he answers around 30 phone calls a day about potholes, small crimes and whatever else.

He doesn’t believe his opponent will focus on the residents.

“And I guarantee you after the election if he were to win, you’ll never get a hold of him,” said Vacarro.

Narayan said he even helped a constituent on Sunday with an issue and that he can walk and chew gum at the same time, create policy and help residents with daily issues.

Something he said Vacarro isn’t interested in.

“It’s like drinking from a fire hose when it comes to constituent issues, it’s nonstop, but that’s the job, but you also have to be able to implement policy and draft legislation,” said Narayan.

Ward 9

Alderwoman Tina Pihl and her opponent Michael Browning for Ward 9, used a beautiful Sunday afternoon to knock on doors.

Pihl is a city planner and said she wants to see the right development come to the city and her district, which includes the Central West End and some neighborhoods directly east of Forest Park.

She’s been a thorn in the side of some developers, not always agreeing to tax incentives for development projects.

“We are holding our city and developers more accountable,” said Pihl.

She said tax breaks for development have their place but are used too frequently.

“Tax incentives are supposed to be used in areas that need to be revived, and that’s where we’re putting those tax incentives,” said Pihl.

Browning, a senior grant specialist at Washington University, has his own thoughts on development.

“It doesn’t need to be a fight. It can be cooperation,” said Browning.

Browning said individual members of the Board of Aldermen control too much of the process, and he wants to see one standardized process that brings all types of housing into the city.

That process would control every aspect of development and bring in community engagement.

He said the city needs a more dependable and predictable process.

“We need affordable housing, but we also need market rate and luxury housing so that we can bring that kind of income into the city and have our businesses thrive as well,” said Browning.

Pihl criticized Browning for taking money from development interests, saying he may be more prone to listening to them than constituents.

“How can you be neutral in terms of how development is happening?” said Pihl.

Browning said Pihl too often does not respond to emails and phone calls.

“That’s not leadership and I’m here to lead,” said Browning.

Both candidates also told News 4 that crime will be one of their top priorities if elected.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.