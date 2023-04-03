Thousands in St. Louis join the GO! St. Louis Marathon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The GO! St. Louis Marathon painted the streets of St. Louis on Sunday morning.

The non-profit has been putting it on for over 20 years, and Executive Director Mona Vespa said it’s no easy feat.

Almost 10,000 people put their running shoes on to conquer the marathon, half marathon or 10k.

Part of those half marathon runners was News 4′s own Taylor Holt and Leah Hill.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.