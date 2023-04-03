St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new program inside the St. Louis County jail is creating quite the buzz and proving for many inmates incarceration is just part of their story, not all of it.

The jail has started a barber school, partnering with a professional barber to teach inmates skills and put them on a path to success.

The final class for inmates was on Monday, and Tuesday, they will have a graduation ceremony, where they will receive a certificate.

