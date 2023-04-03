Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.(University of Western Australia)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.

Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.

Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.

The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.

Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.
Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.(University of Western Australia)

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.

The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day 4/3/23
First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
25 MAR 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - St. Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake square off during match...
CITY SC takes first loss of season against Minnesota United FC

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
LIVE: Biden pushes clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say